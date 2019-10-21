[SBS Star] IU Personally Apologizes to Her Fans for Delayed Album Release

Singer/actress IU personally announced her plan of postponing her album release schedule to her fans.On October 20, IU took her official fan community to share that she decided to take a little more time for herself before releasing her upcoming album 'Love poem'.IU's full letter reads as follows:Hello, UAENA(IU's official fan club)!The weather is rapidly getting cold. How's everyone doing? I hope you don't catch a cold and stay healthy.During my fan meeting, I promised everyone that I would write From. IU posts more often.I'm sorry that I'm only writing one now. You've been waiting, right?I like filling my From. IU posts with something that isn't good or bad and just idle chat, but today I'm here to deliver some news to UAENAs that I'm apologetic about.I have decided to slightly postpone the schedule of my new album 'Love poem' which was supposed to be released on November 1.The concert with the same name will take place in two weeks, so I've been discussing the overall message, set list, and other issues with my staff members.But to be honest, I think I will need a little more time for myself.The final track 'Love poem' on the album which is the most organic representation of my new album and the upcoming concert, will be released on November 1, ahead of other tracks.I was originally planned to release it on October 28 as a pre-release song.It's a song that represents the theme of my new album and both the album and concert were produced with this song as a core, so I really wish to sing it at my concerts.This is a decision I made because my own abilities are unable to match up my responsibility as an album producer and singer putting on a concert, so I'm really apologetic to my UAENAs who were looking forward to my new music more than anyone else.I promise not to let you guys wait too long to listen to the music I have prepared, and I promise to put on a concert that would not disappoint all of you.This is an incoherent piece of writing, but I really wanted to apologize to all of you in my own words first, so I decided to post this.I'm really sorry and thank you, everyone.(Credit= Kakao M, 'dlwlrma' Instagram)(SBS Star)