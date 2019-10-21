[SBS Star] Taeyeon Reassures Concerned Fans that She Is Okay After Sulli's Passing

Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation reassured worried fans that she is fine following her good friend singer/actress Sulli's passing.On October 20, Taeyeon updated her Instagram with a new selfie.In the photo, Taeyeon was beautifully styled for her performance.This was Taeyeon's first social media update since Sulli had suddenly passed away last week.Taeyeon did not write anything with the selfie, but fans certainly felt relieved when they saw it.It was because many of them had been worrying about Taeyeon, as she was close to Sulli.Even though Taeyeon is likely to be still heartbroken inside, it was great to see her slowly getting back on her feet.After seeing her social media update, fans thanked her for kindly letting them know that she was fine and for being fine.Meanwhile, the release of Taeyeon's upcoming album 'TAEYEON VOL.02: PURPOSE' that was supposed to take place on October 22 has recently been delayed to October 28 following Sulli's passing.(Credit= 'taeyeon_ss' 'jelly_jilli' Instagram)(SBS Star)