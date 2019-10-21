SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] MINA Makes a Surprise Appearance at TWICE's Fan Meeting & Everyone Tears Up
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] MINA Makes a Surprise Appearance at TWICE's Fan Meeting & Everyone Tears Up

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.21 10:40 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] MINA Makes a Surprise Appearance at TWICEs Fan Meeting & Everyone Tears Up
K-pop girl group TWICE's member MINA gifted fans the best gift ever.

On October 20, TWICE's fan meeting 'ONCE HALLOWEEN 2' took place at Korea University Hwajeong Gymnasium, Seoul.TWICEIn the middle of the fan meeting, fans were taken aback by one big surprise TWICE had prepared for them―MINA's appearance.

This was because, back in July, TWICE's management agency JYP Entertainment stated that MINA was struggling with extreme anxiety and insecurity while performing on stage.

At that time, they revealed that MINA would be taking an indefinite hiatus.

During when TWICE members were getting ready to perform 'FANCY', MINA came up to the stage and joined them.

As soon as MINA started performing the song with the other members, fans excitedly screamed at the top of their lungs.
 

Later at the end of the fan meeting, the girls each took turns to share their feelings with fans.

When it was MINA's turn to speak, she grabbed a microphone in her hand.

Then, all fans repeatedly chanted 'I love you' in unison.

MINA teared up upon hearing this and started off her sentence by saying, "ONCE..."

However, she just burst into tears after that and could not continue with her speech.

The rest of the members of TWICE started crying and circled around MINA, giving her a big group hug.
 

(Credit= 'IdolMonster 아이돌몬스터' 'love me now!' YouTube, JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992