[SBS Star] MINA Makes a Surprise Appearance at TWICE's Fan Meeting & Everyone Tears Up

K-pop girl group TWICE's member MINA gifted fans the best gift ever.On October 20, TWICE's fan meeting 'ONCE HALLOWEEN 2' took place at Korea University Hwajeong Gymnasium, Seoul.In the middle of the fan meeting, fans were taken aback by one big surprise TWICE had prepared for them―MINA's appearance.This was because, back in July, TWICE's management agency JYP Entertainment stated that MINA was struggling with extreme anxiety and insecurity while performing on stage.At that time, they revealed that MINA would be taking an indefinite hiatus.During when TWICE members were getting ready to perform 'FANCY', MINA came up to the stage and joined them.As soon as MINA started performing the song with the other members, fans excitedly screamed at the top of their lungs.Later at the end of the fan meeting, the girls each took turns to share their feelings with fans.When it was MINA's turn to speak, she grabbed a microphone in her hand.Then, all fans repeatedly chanted 'I love you' in unison.MINA teared up upon hearing this and started off her sentence by saying, "ONCE..."However, she just burst into tears after that and could not continue with her speech.The rest of the members of TWICE started crying and circled around MINA, giving her a big group hug.(Credit= 'IdolMonster 아이돌몬스터' 'love me now!' YouTube, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)