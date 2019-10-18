SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 4 Former PRISTIN Members to Reportedly Re-debut in a New Girl Group
SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.10.18
Four members of disbanded K-pop girl group PRISTIN are reportedly gearing up for their second debut as the members of a new girl group.

According to Newspim's report on October 18, former PRISTIN members Eunwoo, Roa, Yuha, and Rena have signed their exclusive contracts with a new agency and are preparing their re-debut.

The report also informed that they already finished the shooting for their music video as well as the album pictorials.
PRISTINPRISTINPRISTINPRISTINAlthough there is not much information given about the new girl group, the group is said to have several more members and is planning on debuting next month.

Earlier in May, PRISTIN suddenly disbanded after just two years since the group's debut.
PRISTINThe majority of PRISTIN members left their then-agency PLEDIS Entertainment, except for Kyulkyung, Yehana, and Sungyeon.

(Credit= PLEDIS Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
