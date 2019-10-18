[SBS Star] HyunA & DAWN to Make Solo Comebacks at the Same Time

Celebrity couple HyunA and DAWN (formerly known as E'DAWN) will be releasing their solo albums on the exact same day.On October 18, HyunA and DAWN's management agency P NATION announced, "HyunA and DAWN will be releasing new albums simultaneously on November 5."The agency added, "It is worth looking forward to the new format and genres of music that both HyunA and DAWN will show, as they are preparing to take new steps as artists."The agency also informed that DAWN changed his stage name from E'DAWN to DAWN, to mark his fresh new start as a solo artist.HyunA and DAWN's solo albums will be the first albums released by both artists since they left CUBE Entertainment and joined K-pop artist PSY's newly-established label, P NATION.(Credit= P NATION, 'hyunah_aa' Instagram)(SBS Star)