[SBS Star] BTS V's Fans to Prepare a '3000m' Banner Project in the Streets of Seoul

One fan club of K-pop boy group BTS' member V is preparing the biggest ad project so far prepared by a single fan club.Recently, V's Chinese fan community 'Baidu Kim Taehyung Bar' revealed that they signed an exclusive contract with Seoul Metropolitan Government to dedicate "something meaningful to Taehyung (V's real name) and all the fans out there."As part of this special project, the fan club booked all street banners on both sides of three encircled roads of Seoul Olympic Stadium―the concert venue for BTS' 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' finale.The estimated total length of the roads is 3000m (approximately 1.9 miles), becoming the longest banner ad project ever be prepared in Korea by a single fan club of a K-pop star.Meanwhile, BTS is set to wrap up its world stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' with a 3-day concert in Seoul on October 26, 27, and 29.(Credit= 'KIMTAEHYUNGBAR_' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)