SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS V's Fans to Prepare a '3000m' Banner Project in the Streets of Seoul
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS V's Fans to Prepare a '3000m' Banner Project in the Streets of Seoul

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.10.18 11:33 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Vs Fans to Prepare a 3000m Banner Project in the Streets of Seoul
One fan club of K-pop boy group BTS' member V is preparing the biggest ad project so far prepared by a single fan club.

Recently, V's Chinese fan community 'Baidu Kim Taehyung Bar' revealed that they signed an exclusive contract with Seoul Metropolitan Government to dedicate "something meaningful to Taehyung (V's real name) and all the fans out there."V
VAs part of this special project, the fan club booked all street banners on both sides of three encircled roads of Seoul Olympic Stadium―the concert venue for BTS' 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' finale.
VThe estimated total length of the roads is 3000m (approximately 1.9 miles), becoming the longest banner ad project ever be prepared in Korea by a single fan club of a K-pop star.
VMeanwhile, BTS is set to wrap up its world stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' with a 3-day concert in Seoul on October 26, 27, and 29.

(Credit= 'KIMTAEHYUNGBAR_' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992