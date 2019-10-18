SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Fans Abore BTS JIN's Facial Feature That They Have Not Realized It Before
Fans of K-pop boy group BTS are falling in love with the group's member JIN even more after finding out a particular facial feature of him.

Recently, a fan complied clips of JIN showing his cute "hidden dimples" and shared them online. 
JINHis dimples are usually invisible, but fans can see his cute little dimples just above his upper lip when he changes his facial expression a little.
JINWhenever JIN pouts to eat food or talk to his members, JIN becomes even cuter than his usual self; proving his 'worldwide handsome' title to everyone.
JINJINJINJINJINMeanwhile, BTS is scheduled to wrap up its ongoing 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' world stadium tour with a 3-day Seoul concert on October 26, 27, and 29.

(Credit= Online Community, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
