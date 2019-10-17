SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Loses a Ring at Berlin Concert; Fan Happens to Get Indirectly Engaged to Him
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Loses a Ring at Berlin Concert; Fan Happens to Get Indirectly Engaged to Him

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.17 17:17 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Loses a Ring at Berlin Concert; Fan Happens to Get Indirectly Engaged to Him
One fan of K-pop boy group BTS found the group's member SUGA's ring at the most unexpected place.

On October 16, 2018, BTS' concert tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' took place at Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany.

On this day, SUGA showed off his four freshly-made custom rings in the shape of each letter of his name.

At one point during the concert, however, SUGA told fans that he had lost the letter 'A' and laughingly said, "Well, congratulations to the new owner."
 
Then on the next day, one fan uploaded a post on her Twitter, sharing that she was the one who had the letter 'A'.

But she added that she did not realize that she had it until she went back to her hotel after the concert.

The fan started off her story by saying, "This still feels like a dream. I have SUGA's letter 'A' ring and let me tell you how it happened. For the record, it honestly was not my intention to make him lose it forever."SUGAShe said, "So, I was in the VIP zone with my best friend. In the middle of the concert, SUGA threw a water bottle towards where we were standing. It landed right behind us, but another fan took it straight away. I was quite disappointed then."

She continued, "Some time later, JUNGKOOK performed in front of me. I got so excited that I started jumping up and down. Then, I jumped on something hard and thought it obviously had to be the cap of the water bottle that SUGA threw towards our direction earlier. I didn't want to miss out on anything from the concert, so I just quickly put it in my pocket without looking at what it was."

The fan added, "Then, SUGA said that he lost one of his rings. I searched for the ring along with thousands of fans there, but I too had no luck in finding it. Until this moment, I had no idea that the 'bottle cap' in my pocket was his ring." 
SUGALastly, she said, "After the concert, I went back to my hotel and took the 'bottle cap' out of my pocket. I was shocked to find out that it was in fact SUGA's ring! I couldn't believe it for ages. But at the same time, I felt horrible. I would love to give this back to him the next time he comes to Germany. I'm so sorry, SUGA! Please come back to Germany to perform again!"

Her story was so fascinating that it has recently become the center of attention again even though it has been a year since it all happened.

(Credit= 'Jimin_Fairy1412' 'sugacoffee309' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992