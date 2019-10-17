SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Victoria & Dana Bid Their Last Goodbye to Sulli with Heartbreaking Messages
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Victoria & Dana Bid Their Last Goodbye to Sulli with Heartbreaking Messages

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.10.17 16:53 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Victoria & Dana Bid Their Last Goodbye to Sulli with Heartbreaking Messages
K-pop girl group f(x)'s leader Victoria and singer Dana, who were both under SM Entertainment with late singer/actress Sulli, said their goodbye to their beloved friend.
Victoria & Dana Bid Their Last Goodbye to Sulli with Heartbreaking MessagesOn October 17, Victoria shared a group photo of f(x) on her personal Instagram with a caption, "Sulli, the weather is so nice today. Goodbye. I won't forget you. I love you."
Victoria & Dana Bid Their Last Goodbye to Sulli with Heartbreaking MessagesOn the same day, Dana also took her personal Instagram to share her one last letter to Sulli:

In the future, there will be times when I get emotional and times when I will be able to smile, eat, and sleep as if nothing had happened, but I hope you will be able to just smile and be happy now.

I didn't think I would ever be ready to let you go, but I was consoled and slowly prepared to let you go after sharing stories about you with others who have also been left behind―So I sent you off today.

I don't resent you, and I don't hate you. Instead, my heart hurts because I'm so sorry and regretful.

But I'll take care of this, so you don't have to feel sorry or worry about it, my baby.

Some people say, "Will it be Dana next?", but I will proudly live my life and join your side way later. By then, I will try soju you always wanted.

I'll be returning to my daily life now. 

You haven't appeared in my dreams for the first time, and I haven't cried either. It might be because you've already gotten used to that place. 

I love you. Goodbye, my beautiful dongsaeng.
Victoria & Dana Bid Their Last Goodbye to Sulli with Heartbreaking MessagesEarlier today, Sulli's funeral was held privately with only family members and close friends of hers.

(Credit= 'victoria02_02' 'd_______a_______n_______a' 'jelly_jilli' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992