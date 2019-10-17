[SBS Star] Victoria & Dana Bid Their Last Goodbye to Sulli with Heartbreaking Messages

K-pop girl group f(x)'s leader Victoria and singer Dana, who were both under SM Entertainment with late singer/actress Sulli, said their goodbye to their beloved friend.On October 17, Victoria shared a group photo of f(x) on her personal Instagram with a caption, "Sulli, the weather is so nice today. Goodbye. I won't forget you. I love you."On the same day, Dana also took her personal Instagram to share her one last letter to Sulli:In the future, there will be times when I get emotional and times when I will be able to smile, eat, and sleep as if nothing had happened, but I hope you will be able to just smile and be happy now.I didn't think I would ever be ready to let you go, but I was consoled and slowly prepared to let you go after sharing stories about you with others who have also been left behind―So I sent you off today.I don't resent you, and I don't hate you. Instead, my heart hurts because I'm so sorry and regretful.But I'll take care of this, so you don't have to feel sorry or worry about it, my baby.Some people say, "Will it be Dana next?", but I will proudly live my life and join your side way later. By then, I will try soju you always wanted.I'll be returning to my daily life now.You haven't appeared in my dreams for the first time, and I haven't cried either. It might be because you've already gotten used to that place.I love you. Goodbye, my beautiful dongsaeng.Earlier today, Sulli's funeral was held privately with only family members and close friends of hers.(Credit= 'victoria02_02' 'd_______a_______n_______a' 'jelly_jilli' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)