[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun Plans to Make His First Drama Comeback in 5 Years
[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun Plans to Make His First Drama Comeback in 5 Years

Published 2019.10.17 14:40
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun Plans to Make His First Drama Comeback in 5 Years
Actor Kim Soo Hyun is in talks to lead a new drama as his comeback project.

On October 17, it was reported that Kim Soo Hyun will be starring in a new tvN drama 'Psycho But It's Okay' (literal translation).

'Psycho But It's Okay' is reportedly a fantasy romance drama about a storybook writer with antisocial personality disorder and a community health worker working at a psychiatric ward.
Kim Soo HyunIn response to the report, Kim Soo Hyun's management agency Keyeast stated, "tvN's 'Psycho But It's Okay' is one of the projects that he is currently reviewing."

If Kim Soo Hyun decides to join the project, he will take on the role of 'Moon Kang-tae', the community health worker―and this marks his first drama in five years since KBS' 'Producer' in 2015.
Kim Soo HyunMeanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun recently made a special cameo appearance in IU and Yeo Jin Goo's hit drama 'Hotel Del Luna' shortly after his military discharge.

(Credit= 'soohyun_k216' Instagram, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
