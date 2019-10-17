[SBS Star] Gong Seung-yeon & TWICE JEONGYEON Volunteer at an Animal Shelter

Actress Gong Seung-yeon and her younger sister K-pop girl group TWICE's member JEONGYEON showed the world that they are truly beautiful inside and out.On October 13, one animal shelter in Anseong, Gyeonggi-do, shared a post titled, 'Gong Seung-yeon and JEONGYEON came to volunteer at our shelter today' on their official website.The post included a note written by an animal shelter staff and some photos of them doing some cleaning and playing with kittens.The staff started off the note by thanking the two stars, "I would like to thank Gong Seung-yeon and JEONGYEON for always caring and loving the animals at our shelter. Thank you so much."Then, the staff moved on to say, "A lot of other volunteers did not show up today, so Gong Seung-yeon and JEONGYON had to do a lot of work without much assistance. They especially spent ages cleaning the animal cages."He/she continued, "The photos were taken at the end of the day, but they somehow still look so gorgeous. The kittens look very happy to be loved by the beautiful sisters."After discovering that Gong Seung-yeon and JEONGYEON had gone out of their way to help the animals at this animal shelter on their day off instead of relaxing at home, fans could not praise them enough for their kind thought and act.Under the original post, they left comments such as, "Wow, they sure have hearts of gold.", "Thank you for delivering much-needed warmth to this society, girls.", "What a meaningful thing to do on a rest day! I definitely should start volunteering at an animal shelter, too.", "This is why I love them so much." and so on.(Credit= 'ansungcare.org' Official Website)(SBS Star)