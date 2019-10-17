SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Gong Seung-yeon & TWICE JEONGYEON Volunteer at an Animal Shelter
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Gong Seung-yeon & TWICE JEONGYEON Volunteer at an Animal Shelter

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.17 14:45 Updated 2019.10.17 14:49 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Gong Seung-yeon & TWICE JEONGYEON Volunteer at an Animal Shelter
Actress Gong Seung-yeon and her younger sister K-pop girl group TWICE's member JEONGYEON showed the world that they are truly beautiful inside and out.

On October 13, one animal shelter in Anseong, Gyeonggi-do, shared a post titled, 'Gong Seung-yeon and JEONGYEON came to volunteer at our shelter today' on their official website.

The post included a note written by an animal shelter staff and some photos of them doing some cleaning and playing with kittens.Gong Seung-yeon, JEONGYEONGong Seung-yeon, JEONGYEONThe staff started off the note by thanking the two stars, "I would like to thank Gong Seung-yeon and JEONGYEON for always caring and loving the animals at our shelter. Thank you so much."

Then, the staff moved on to say, "A lot of other volunteers did not show up today, so Gong Seung-yeon and JEONGYON had to do a lot of work without much assistance. They especially spent ages cleaning the animal cages."

He/she continued, "The photos were taken at the end of the day, but they somehow still look so gorgeous. The kittens look very happy to be loved by the beautiful sisters."Gong Seung-yeonGong Seung-yeonAfter discovering that Gong Seung-yeon and JEONGYEON had gone out of their way to help the animals at this animal shelter on their day off instead of relaxing at home, fans could not praise them enough for their kind thought and act.

Under the original post, they left comments such as, "Wow, they sure have hearts of gold.", "Thank you for delivering much-needed warmth to this society, girls.", "What a meaningful thing to do on a rest day! I definitely should start volunteering at an animal shelter, too.", "This is why I love them so much." and so on. JEONGYEONJEONGYEON(Credit= 'ansungcare.org' Official Website)

(SBS Star)          
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992