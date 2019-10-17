SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS to Release a Collaboration Track with Lauv? Big Hit Entertainment Responds
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS to Release a Collaboration Track with Lauv? Big Hit Entertainment Responds

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.10.17 13:57 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS to Release a Collaboration Track with Lauv? Big Hit Entertainment Responds
K-pop boy group BTS is reportedly teaming up with American singer-songwriter Lauv for a new remix version of 'Make It Right'.

On October 17, it was reported that BTS is about to release a special remix of the group's song 'Make It Right' in collaboration with Lauv.
BTS, LauvLauv also seemed to hint at the possibility of their epic collaboration; by posting a photo of himself taken with BTS members earlier this year on his Twitter with a caption, "Did I finally #makeitright?"

BTS' official twitter retweeted Lauv's post with another caption, "You always #makeitright."
BTS, LauvIn response to the report, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment shortly stated that they cannot confirm anything at the moment.

'Make It Right' is the fourth track of BTS' sixth mini album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA' released on April 12, 2019.
MOTS PERSONA TracklistDespite not being a title track of the album, the song climbed as high as #95 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart earlier this year.

(Credit= 'lauvsongs' 'BTS_twt' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992