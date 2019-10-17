[SBS Star] BTS to Release a Collaboration Track with Lauv? Big Hit Entertainment Responds

K-pop boy group BTS is reportedly teaming up with American singer-songwriter Lauv for a new remix version of 'Make It Right'.On October 17, it was reported that BTS is about to release a special remix of the group's song 'Make It Right' in collaboration with Lauv.Lauv also seemed to hint at the possibility of their epic collaboration; by posting a photo of himself taken with BTS members earlier this year on his Twitter with a caption, "Did I finally #makeitright?"BTS' official twitter retweeted Lauv's post with another caption, "You always #makeitright."In response to the report, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment shortly stated that they cannot confirm anything at the moment.'Make It Right' is the fourth track of BTS' sixth mini album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA' released on April 12, 2019.Despite not being a title track of the album, the song climbed as high as #95 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart earlier this year.(Credit= 'lauvsongs' 'BTS_twt' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)