[SBS Star] Weki Meki Choi Yoojung Announces Her Hiatus Due to Health Concerns

K-pop girl group Weki Meki's member Choi Yoojung will be taking a break from all promotions due to health issues.On October 16, Weki Meki's management agency Fantagio released an official statement announcing Choi Yoojung's hiatus.The agency's statement reads as follows:Hello, this is Fantagio Music.Weki Meki's Choi Yoojung will be halting activities for a while due to health concerns.We apologize for conveying this sudden news to Ki-Ling (Weki Meki's official fan club) who have sent your continuous love and support.For the time being, Choi Yoojung will be sitting out of all scheduled activities and focusing on having sufficient rest and recovering her health.Weki Meki will be promoting as a 7-member group for now, until Choi Yoojung's condition is fully recovered.We will do our best for Choi Yoojung's full recovery.We apologize for causing concerns to Ki-Ling, and please continue to support Weki Meki's Choi Yoojung. Thank you.(Credit= 'WekiMeki' Facebook, SBS funE)(SBS Star)