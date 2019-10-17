SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Weki Meki Choi Yoojung Announces Her Hiatus Due to Health Concerns
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Weki Meki Choi Yoojung Announces Her Hiatus Due to Health Concerns

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.10.17 11:37 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Weki Meki Choi Yoojung Announces Her Hiatus Due to Health Concerns
K-pop girl group Weki Meki's member Choi Yoojung will be taking a break from all promotions due to health issues.

On October 16, Weki Meki's management agency Fantagio released an official statement announcing Choi Yoojung's hiatus.
Choi YoojungChoi YoojungThe agency's statement reads as follows:

Hello, this is Fantagio Music.

Weki Meki's Choi Yoojung will be halting activities for a while due to health concerns.

We apologize for conveying this sudden news to Ki-Ling (Weki Meki's official fan club) who have sent your continuous love and support.

For the time being, Choi Yoojung will be sitting out of all scheduled activities and focusing on having sufficient rest and recovering her health.
Weki MekiWeki Meki will be promoting as a 7-member group for now, until Choi Yoojung's condition is fully recovered.

We will do our best for Choi Yoojung's full recovery.

We apologize for causing concerns to Ki-Ling, and please continue to support Weki Meki's Choi Yoojung. Thank you.

(Credit= 'WekiMeki' Facebook, SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992