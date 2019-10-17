SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] f(x) Victoria Spotted Looking Devastated on Her Way to Korea for Sulli's Funeral
[SBS Star] f(x) Victoria Spotted Looking Devastated on Her Way to Korea for Sulli's Funeral

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.17 10:39
K-pop girl group f(x)'s leader Victoria said to have looked so sad on the plane to Korea that she apparently even forgot to take her luggage with her when getting off.

Previously, Chinese media outlet Sina reported that Victoria heard about former f(x)'s member Sulli's sudden death during the shooting of her drama in Shanghai, China.
f(x)According to the report, Victoria cried for ages after hearing Sulli's news.

After that, Victoria ceased shooting her drama in order to go to Korea to say final goodbye to Sulli at her funeral.

Victoria first headed to Beijing to sort out her visa issue, then hopped on the next plane to Korea.
f(x)In the evening of October 16, Victoria arrived at Incheon International Airport on a plane from Beijing.

Soon after her arrival, one flight attendant who claimed to have seen Victoria on the plane shared a post on his/her social media.

The flight attendant said, "Victoria looked really sad. When she was getting off the plane, she forgot to take her luggage with her as well. She seemed truly devastated."f(x)Back on October 14, Sulli was found dead by her manager at her home in Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do.

Police are still investigating to determine the exact cause of Sulli's death, working off the assumption that she took her own life.

※ If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had self-harming thoughts, please do not hesitate to reach out to your local support. You can find a list of additional resources here.

(Credit= 'victoria02_02' 'jelly_jilli' Instagram, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
