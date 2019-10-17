[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Cancels Her First Public Event in Korea Since Divorce

Actress Song Hye Kyo canceled her scheduled public appearance in Korea since her divorce, expressing her sincere condolences to the late singer/actress Sulli.
Previously, Song Hye Kyo was scheduled to attend a public event for a jewelry brand at a department store in Sogong-dong, Seoul, on October 17.
Since it was the actress' first appearance in Korea since her divorce with actor Song Joong Ki, many fans and the press were highly anticipating the upcoming event.
However, a representative from the jewelry brand announced that the event will be canceled after discussion.
The representative explained that the sad news of Sulli's passing has led to her canceling all appearances, expressing her deepest condolences to the deceased and her family.
Although Song Hye Kyo and Sulli have never worked with each other, it seems like Song Hye Kyo decided to cancel her promotional activities to pay her respect for the fellow actress.
※ If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had self-harming thoughts, please do not hesitate to reach out to your local support. You can find a list of additional resources here.
(Credit= 'jelly_jilli' 'kyo1122' Instagram)
(SBS Star)