[SBS Star] "Miss You Lots" Sulli's Ex-boyfriend Choiza Writes a Heartbreaking Message to Sulli

Many hearts broke into a million pieces after singer/actress Sulli's ex-boyfriend Choiza of Korean hip-hop duo Dynamicduo's message to Sulli was posted online.In the afternoon of October 16, Choiza updated his Instagram with a message to Sulli.It was his first time sharing feelings following Sulli's sudden death on October 14.In the message, Choiza wrote, "We were with each other when our lives were the most beautiful. I feel so sad about having to let you go just like this."He added, "Please know that I will cherish every moment I spent with you until the very moment I depart this life. Miss you lots."Choiza and Sulli were rumored to be dating each other in 2013, but they both immediately shut down the dating rumors.Then in August 2014, they made their relationship public and enjoyed going on a date in public.About two and a half years later in March 2017, the couple announced their break-up.(Credit= 'choiza11' 'jelly_jilli' Instagram)(SBS Star)