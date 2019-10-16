SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Miss You Lots" Sulli's Ex-boyfriend Choiza Writes a Heartbreaking Message to Sulli
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] "Miss You Lots" Sulli's Ex-boyfriend Choiza Writes a Heartbreaking Message to Sulli

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.16 16:59 Updated 2019.10.16 17:00 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "Miss You Lots" Sullis Ex-boyfriend Choiza Writes a Heartbreaking Message to Sulli
Many hearts broke into a million pieces after singer/actress Sulli's ex-boyfriend Choiza of Korean hip-hop duo Dynamicduo's message to Sulli was posted online.

In the afternoon of October 16, Choiza updated his Instagram with a message to Sulli.

It was his first time sharing feelings following Sulli's sudden death on October 14.Choiza and SulliIn the message, Choiza wrote, "We were with each other when our lives were the most beautiful. I feel so sad about having to let you go just like this."

He added, "Please know that I will cherish every moment I spent with you until the very moment I depart this life. Miss you lots."
 
 
Choiza and Sulli were rumored to be dating each other in 2013, but they both immediately shut down the dating rumors.

Then in August 2014, they made their relationship public and enjoyed going on a date in public.

About two and a half years later in March 2017, the couple announced their break-up.Choiza and Sulli(Credit= 'choiza11' 'jelly_jilli' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992