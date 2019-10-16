SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Tae-hee Reportedly Plans to Make a Drama Comeback; Agency Responds
Published 2019.10.16
Actress Kim Tae-hee is in talks to make her small screen comeback with a drama, for the first time since her marriage.

On October 16, it was reported that Kim Tae-hee would be leading a new tvN drama 'Hello Mom' (tentative title).

An industry insider said, "Kim Tae-hee will be taking on the lead role of tvN's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Hello Mom'. The drama is set to be aired in January of next year."

In response to the report, Kim Tae-hee's management agency Story J Company stated, "It is true that Kim Tae-hee has recently received an offer to appear in the upcoming drama. However, she is currently in the stage of reviewing the script, and no decision has been made yet."
SBS The Gang DoctorIf Kim Tae-hee accepts the offer, this will be her first drama comeback in almost five years after 'The Gang Doctor' in 2015.

After the 2015 drama, Kim Tae-hee married singer/actor RAIN in 2017, and gave birth to two daughters in 2017 and 2019.
RAIN, Kim Tae-heeMeanwhile, 'Hello Mom' is expected to broadcast after actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin's upcoming drama 'Crash Landing of Love'.

(Credit= SBS funE, SBS The Gang Doctor)

(SBS Star) 
