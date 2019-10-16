SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Former BTS Dancer Stray Kids LEE KNOW Thanks J-HOPE for Recognizing Him After Debut
[SBS Star] Former BTS Dancer Stray Kids LEE KNOW Thanks J-HOPE for Recognizing Him After Debut

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.16 16:04
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Former BTS Dancer Stray Kids LEE KNOW Thanks J-HOPE for Recognizing Him After Debut
LEE KNOW of K-pop boy group Stray Kids/former dancer for another boy group BTS expressed gratitude to BTS' member J-HOPE for recognizing him after he made debut.

On October 9, LEE KNOW joined Mnet's talk show 'TMI NEWS' as a guest.

During the talk, LEE KNOW mentioned a heartwarming moment when J-HOPE remembered him from the time when he used to dance for BTS.

LEE KNOW told the hosts Jeon Hyun Moo and Jang Do-yeon, "Before I made debut as a member of Stray Kids last year, I actually danced for BTS."TMI NEWSLEE KNOWAs soon as the hosts heard this, their eyes widened in surprise and repeatedly asked if it really was true.

When asked how long he danced for BTS, LEE KNOW answered, "I joined their dance team right before the release of 'FIRE' (May 2016). I was there during the promotion of 'Spring Day' and 'Not Today' (February 2017) as well."

He continued, "I got into JYP Entertainment after that, so I had to withdraw from the team. But I did go on a concert tour with the group a couple of times before I started training."LEE KNOWThen, LEE KNOW revealed that he bumped into J-HOPE after making debut as a JYP Entertainment's hot rookie boy group member.

LEE KNOW said, "After making debut, I ran into J-HOPE at a broadcasting station one day. He immediately recognized me and asked me, 'Whoa! Aren't you LEE KNOW?'"

He went on with a shy smile, "It may not seem big, but it was huge to me. I was so touched."LEE KNOW(Credit= Mnet TMI NEWS, JYP Entertainment, Big Hit Entertainment, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
