[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Han Bam' Airs Sulli's Last Press Event Before Her Passing

Following her unexpected passing on October 14, the last interview of late singer/actress Sulli during her attendance at a press event was unveiled.On October 15 episode of SBS 'Han Bam', the program showed Sulli's last press event that she attended approximately nine days before her passing.The event was a 'Film Society Talk' where Sulli appeared as a guest along with other film industry figures to talk about the film 'Maggie'.Amid sharing her thoughts about the film, Sulli said, "I'm the type of person who trust others very easily. But the world has become a place where it's very hard to trust anyone."She continued, "Since I trust people too easily, I thought that―after watching this movie―it's right for me to be more suspicious of others is the right thing to do."Sulli also mentioned how everyone should try to be kind to others.Meanwhile, Sulli was found dead in the afternoon of October 14 at her house by her manager.Police have released results from Sulli's preliminary autopsy today, confirming that there were no signs of external cause behind her death.(Credit= SBS Han Bam)(SBS Star)