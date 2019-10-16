SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Fall in Love with Seo Kang-jun's Sweet Singing Voice
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Fall in Love with Seo Kang-jun's Sweet Singing Voice

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.16 14:51 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Fall in Love with Seo Kang-juns Sweet Singing Voice
Actor Seo Kang-jun gifted fans at his fan meeting the most romantic gift.

On October 12, Seo Kang-jun's first solo fan meeting 'Me Before You' took place at Universal Arts Center, Seoul.Seo Kang-junSeo Kang-junOn this day, Seo Kang-jun prepared a special performance for fans―covering 'Every Day, Every Moment' by singer Paul Kim.

'Every Day, Every Moment' is one of the most beloved romantic ballad tracks from last year that swept all major domestic music charts upon release.

When Seo Kang-jun told fans what his surprise gift was, they screamed in excitement.Seo Kang-junInstantly after Seo Kang-jun started singing the song, he melted their hearts with his candy-like singing voice and romantic lyrics.

Throughout the song, Seo Kang-jun sounded sweet, beautiful and smooth.

Seo Kang-jun shyly smiled at the end, and received much applause.

It seemed like he made his first-ever solo fan meeting unforgettable to fans as well as himself.
 

(Credit= '탄단지' YouTube, Fantagio)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992