[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Fall in Love with Seo Kang-jun's Sweet Singing Voice

Actor Seo Kang-jun gifted fans at his fan meeting the most romantic gift.On October 12, Seo Kang-jun's first solo fan meeting 'Me Before You' took place at Universal Arts Center, Seoul.On this day, Seo Kang-jun prepared a special performance for fans―covering 'Every Day, Every Moment' by singer Paul Kim.'Every Day, Every Moment' is one of the most beloved romantic ballad tracks from last year that swept all major domestic music charts upon release.When Seo Kang-jun told fans what his surprise gift was, they screamed in excitement.Instantly after Seo Kang-jun started singing the song, he melted their hearts with his candy-like singing voice and romantic lyrics.Throughout the song, Seo Kang-jun sounded sweet, beautiful and smooth.Seo Kang-jun shyly smiled at the end, and received much applause.It seemed like he made his first-ever solo fan meeting unforgettable to fans as well as himself.(Credit= '탄단지' YouTube, Fantagio)(SBS Star)