[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo's Malicious Comment Lawsuit Forwarded to Prosecution
Published 2019.10.16 14:03 View Count
Two individuals have been forwarded to prosecution for writing malicious comments and spreading rumors about actress Song Hye Kyo.

On October 15, Bundang Police Station stated that two individuals were forwarded to prosecution for defamation of character and spreading false rumors by posting malicious comments online.

They have been recommended for indictment in violation of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc.
Song Hye KyoOne person 'A' is being charged for defamation after writing a false blog post in June saying that Song Hye Kyo having a Chinese "sponsor" is the main reason behind her divorce with actor Song Joong Ki.

The other person 'B' is being charged for writing malicious comments with personal attacks against Song Hye Kyo.
Song Hye KyoPreviously in July, Song Hye Kyo's management agency United Artists Agency announced that they filed a complaint against 15 individuals.

However, 13 out of 15 were unable to be identified as they have already deactivated their website accounts. 

