[SBS Star] Sulli's Bright Smile in Her Photos Grabs the Attention of the Public

Singer/actress Sulli's happy smile in her photos is making a lot of people emotional.On October 14, Sulli was found dead at her home in Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do by her manager.Sulli's manager had gone to her home as he could not contact her.The exact cause of her death still remains unknown, but police are currently seeing the likelihood of her taking her own life.Following her death, it was revealed that she was suffering from depression.Sulli made her initial debut a child actress in 2005 with SBS' drama 'Ballad of Seodong', then spent about four years training at SM Entertainment before making debut as a member of f(x) in 2009.Back in July 2014, Sulli went on hiatus after struggling with the malicious comments she received online.About a year later, she officially withdrew from f(x) and turned her attention to acting.Sulli had not shared her struggles much with the public though.She had always shown the bright side of herself; she smiled so beautifully at all times.Many wish that Sulli is as happy as how she looked in the photos at a place where she is now.(Credit= Online Community, 'jelly_jilli' Instagram, SBS, Mnet, KBS)(SBS Star)