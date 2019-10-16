[SBS Star] Koo Ha Ra Cries Her Eyes Out While Saying Goodbye to Sulli During a Live Broadcast

Singer/actress Koo Ha Ra shed tears during a live broadcast yesterday.
On October 15, Koo Ha Ra held a 2-minute live broadcast on her Instagram.
Thousands of fans around the world watched her live broadcast, as it was not long after her dear friend Sulli―former member of K-pop girl group f(x)―had suddenly passed away.
When they saw Koo Ha Ra's face, they could immediately tell that she had been crying for some time already.Koo Ha Ra said with a shaky voice, "I'm in Japan at the moment and I don't think I can make it to your funeral, Sulli. I'm so sorry."
She continued, "I feel terrible that saying goodbye to you this way is the only thing I can do right now."
Then, Koo Ha Ra burst into tears and could not say anything for a while.A few moments later, Koo Ha Ra said, "I hope you are happy where you are. Do whatever you want there, okay? Goodbye, Sulli."
She added while wiping her tears off, "I'm sorry about this, everyone. I'm alright, by the way. Please don't worry about me."
After that, she waved farewell to her followers and ended the live broadcast.In the afternoon of October 14, Sulli's manager found Sulli dead at her home in Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do.
Earlier today, police revealed that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of Sulli's death.
※ If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had self-harming thoughts, please do not hesitate to reach out to your local support. You can find a list of additional resources here.
(Credit= 'koohara__' Instagram)
