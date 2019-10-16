[SBS Star] Police to Conduct Autopsy on Sulli with Her Family's Consent

Police will be performing an autopsy on late singer/actress Sulli with the consent of her family.
On October 16, Seongnam Sujeong Police Station revealed that they requested an autopsy warrant to figure out the exact cause of Sulli's tragic death.
A police source stated, "We received her family's consent before requesting a warrant for an autopsy. The autopsy will be conducted depending on whether the warrant is issued."
In the afternoon of October 14, Sulli was found dead by her manager at her home in Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do.
Up until now, the exact cause of Sulli's unexpected death is still unknown.
Sulli's agency SM Entertainment has announced her funeral proceedings will be held privately as per her family's request, but a public memorial is prepared for fans to pay their respect.
※ If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had self-harming thoughts, please do not hesitate to reach out to your local support. You can find a list of additional resources here.
