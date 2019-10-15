SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] PSY Tells Why He Thinks HyunA & E'DAWN Have a Weird Relationship
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] PSY Tells Why He Thinks HyunA & E'DAWN Have a Weird Relationship

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.15 18:15 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] PSY Tells Why He Thinks HyunA & EDAWN Have a Weird Relationship
Singer PSY revealed why he believes K-pop artist couple HyunA and E'DAWN are the strangest couple he has ever seen.

On October 14, PSY uploaded a photo of HyunA and E'DAWN with a caption on his Instagram that made a lot of people laugh.

PSY had written, "I find this 3-year couple very strange. While they are madly in love, they never share what each other has been up to in terms of work; they separate love and work."HyunA and E'DAWNThe singer continued, "They share ideas for their new single/album, choreography, concept and all that with me, but keep them completely quiet from one another."

He laughingly added, "They keep telling me that they want to make a comeback before each other. That is how competitive they are when it comes to work. They should have a dance battle or something soon. I honestly would love to see that, actually."HyunA and E'DAWNNot long after PSY shared this Instagram post, HyunA came along and left a hilarious comment under it.

She wrote, "So, who's going to release a new song first? You know I'll always work hard for my fans!"HyunA and E'DAWNBoth HyunA and E'DAWN joined with PSY's management agency P NATION back in January.

(Credit= 'hyunah_aa' '42psy42' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992