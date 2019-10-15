[SBS Star] PSY Tells Why He Thinks HyunA & E'DAWN Have a Weird Relationship

Singer PSY revealed why he believes K-pop artist couple HyunA and E'DAWN are the strangest couple he has ever seen.On October 14, PSY uploaded a photo of HyunA and E'DAWN with a caption on his Instagram that made a lot of people laugh.PSY had written, "I find this 3-year couple very strange. While they are madly in love, they never share what each other has been up to in terms of work; they separate love and work."The singer continued, "They share ideas for their new single/album, choreography, concept and all that with me, but keep them completely quiet from one another."He laughingly added, "They keep telling me that they want to make a comeback before each other. That is how competitive they are when it comes to work. They should have a dance battle or something soon. I honestly would love to see that, actually."Not long after PSY shared this Instagram post, HyunA came along and left a hilarious comment under it.She wrote, "So, who's going to release a new song first? You know I'll always work hard for my fans!"Both HyunA and E'DAWN joined with PSY's management agency P NATION back in January.(Credit= 'hyunah_aa' '42psy42' Instagram)(SBS Star)