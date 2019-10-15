[SBS Star] Taeyeon Delays the Release of Her New Album Content Following Sulli's Death

The release of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's leader Taeyeon's new album content was delayed following her dear friend singer/actress Sulli's death.Late at night on October 14, Taeyeon's management agency SM Entertainment shared a post regarding Taeyeon's new album on Twitter.The agency wrote, "The release of teaser images and highlight clips for 'TAEYEON VOL.02: PURPOSE' that are scheduled for October 15 will be put on hold for the time being."They continued, "We will be making an announcement on the date of release once we settle the schedule again. We kindly ask for your understanding."Although not officially said, many are seeing the possibility of her comeback date, which is due next week, getting delayed as well.After Sulli passed away, fans have been sending Taeyeon lots of consoling messages.It was because they knew how close the two stars were and how much the loss of a good friend could impact Taeyeon.Before Taeyeon and Sulli both entered the world of K-pop in the late 2000s, they spent years training at SM Entertainment together.Not only that, but it was also previously revealed that they lived together when they were trainees.In the afternoon of yesterday, Sulli was found dead by her manager at her home in Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do.Police are currently investigating to determine the cause of Sulli's death, working off the assumption that she took her own life.(Credit= 'jelly_jilli' 'sm_ccc_lab' Instagram, 'girlsgeneration' Twitter)(SBS Star)