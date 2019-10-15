SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment Sues the Person Who Leaked JUNGKOOK's CCTV Footage
[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment Sues the Person Who Leaked JUNGKOOK's CCTV Footage

Published 2019.10.15 16:09
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment Sues the Person Who Leaked JUNGKOOKs CCTV Footage
K-pop boy group BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment reportedly sued the person who leaked JUNGKOOK's CCTV footage that led to his dating rumors.

According to reports on October 14, Big Hit Entertainemnt recently sued an individual for leaking a CCTV footage of JUNGKOOK and his friends at a karaoke located in Geojedo.
JUNGKOOKThey have reportedly charged the karaoke for violation of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, invading JUNGKOOK's privacy.

The person responsible for leaking the illegally-obtained footage is reportedly an employee of the karaoke.
JUNGKOOKThe photo, seemingly taken from a CCTV screen, first surfaced online on September 17 and sparked rumors that JUNGKOOK was dating a non-celebrity.

Both Big Hit Entertainment (on behalf of JUNGKOOK) and the woman in the photo firmly denied their dating rumors.
JUNGKOOKMeanwhile, BTS recently held its 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' stadium tour in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, becoming the first non-Saudi Arabian artist to hold a stadium concert in the country.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
