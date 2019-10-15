SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook Talks About Going on a Romantic Date with His Ex
Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.15 15:05 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook Talks About Going on a Romantic Date with His Ex
Singer Kim Jong-kook revealed what sort of romantic activity he had done with his ex.

On October 13 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the cast visited Kim Jong-kook's hometown Anyang-si, Gyeonggi-do.Kim Jong-kookWhile looking out the car window, Kim Jong-kook pointed at a nearby stream.

Kim Jong-kook said, "That's Anyang Stream. It's really beautiful in the spring, especially when cherry blossoms bloom."

Ji Suk-jin asked, "Have you ever been on a date there during then?"

Jeon So Min added, "I'm sure he has. Tell us about it, oppa! Were you a high school student then?"Kim Jong-kookKim Jong-kook stared into space for a bit as if he was reminiscing the past.

Then, he answered, "Yes, I have. I wasn't in high school at that time though. It was after I had become an adult."

Jeon So Min asked, "How many people have you been on a date to Anyang Stream in the spring with?"

With a smile, Kim Jong-kook responded, "Just one. I walked along that path with only one person."
 

(Credit= SBS Running Man)

(SBS Star) 
