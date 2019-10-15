[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook Talks About Going on a Romantic Date with His Ex

Singer Kim Jong-kook revealed what sort of romantic activity he had done with his ex.On October 13 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the cast visited Kim Jong-kook's hometown Anyang-si, Gyeonggi-do.While looking out the car window, Kim Jong-kook pointed at a nearby stream.Kim Jong-kook said, "That's Anyang Stream. It's really beautiful in the spring, especially when cherry blossoms bloom."Ji Suk-jin asked, "Have you ever been on a date there during then?"Jeon So Min added, "I'm sure he has. Tell us about it, oppa! Were you a high school student then?"Kim Jong-kook stared into space for a bit as if he was reminiscing the past.Then, he answered, "Yes, I have. I wasn't in high school at that time though. It was after I had become an adult."Jeon So Min asked, "How many people have you been on a date to Anyang Stream in the spring with?"With a smile, Kim Jong-kook responded, "Just one. I walked along that path with only one person."(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)