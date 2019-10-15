SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SM Entertainment Prepares Public Memorial for Fans to Pay Their Condolences to Sulli
Published 2019.10.15

SM Entertainment, the management agency of late singer/actress Sulli, will open a separate memorial for fans to bid their one last goodbye to her.

On October 15, SM Entertainment took the company's official Twitter to notify that the agency will be preparing a public memorial for Sulli.
Sulli (Getty)SM EntertainmentThe agency's statement reads as follows:

This is SM Entertainment.

Sulli has left our side.

We are struck with grief to deliver such sad news to fans.

Following the wishes of Sulli's family, we have prepared a place where the fans who have always cheered Sulli on and sent her their full support can bid warm farewell, in the address below.

Shinchon Severance Hospital, Funeral Hall #7 (Ground floor Level 1)

Fans can pay their condolences on October 15 (4PM ~ 9PM) and October 16 (12PM ~ 9PM)

Once again, we express our deepest grief regarding the loss.
Sulli (Getty)(Credit= 'SMTOWNGLOBAL' Twitter, GettyImagesKorea, Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star)
