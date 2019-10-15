[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun·Koo Ha Ra·Ahn Jae Hyeon & More Stars Sorrow Over the Death of Sulli

K-pop girl group f(x)'s former member Sulli's celebrity friends expressed their sorrowful feelings following her death yesterday at the young age of 25.In the afternoon of October 14, Sulli was found dead by her manager at her home in Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do.Police are currently investigating to determine the cause of Sulli's death, working off the assumption that she took her own life.Following her death, some of her celebrity friends, including actresses Koo Hye Sun, Koo Ha Ra, actor Ahn Jae Hyeon and more stars paid tribute to Sulli via Instagram."Sulli, my baby. Sweet dreams. I love you.""I hope you get to do whatever you want over there.""No way, this can't be real. My medications are playing up on me, right? Please tell me that I'm seeing all these articles because I've gone mad...""Nobody will ever forget your beautiful smile.""I had no idea this photo would be the last one of us together. I feel so horrible that I never got to say goodbye. I hope you will be happy there. You will always hold a special place in my heart. It's such a sad night.""You were a pretty girl full of joy. I hope this world would become a better place to live for those going through a tough time.""I will always think of the achievements that you've made. Rest in peace."(Credit= 'jelly_jilli' 'kookoo900' 'koohara__' 'kkangjji_' 'aagbanjh' 'gyuri_88' 'tonyhong1004' 'souththth' Instagram)(SBS Star)