[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun·Koo Ha Ra·Ahn Jae Hyeon & More Stars Sorrow Over the Death of Sulli

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.15 14:10 View Count
K-pop girl group f(x)'s former member Sulli's celebrity friends expressed their sorrowful feelings following her death yesterday at the young age of 25.

In the afternoon of October 14, Sulli was found dead by her manager at her home in Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do.

Police are currently investigating to determine the cause of Sulli's death, working off the assumption that she took her own life.

Following her death, some of her celebrity friends, including actresses Koo Hye Sun, Koo Ha Ra, actor Ahn Jae Hyeon and more stars paid tribute to Sulli via Instagram.

Koo Hye Sun
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

사랑해

(@kookoo900)님의 공유 게시물님,


"Sulli, my baby. Sweet dreams. I love you."  

Koo Ha Ra
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

그 세상에서 진리가 하고 싶은 대로 ..

구하라(@koohara__)님의 공유 게시물님,


"I hope you get to do whatever you want over there."

Ahn Jae Hyeon
 

"No way, this can't be real. My medications are playing up on me, right? Please tell me that I'm seeing all these articles because I've gone mad..."

Kang Ji-young
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

너의 미소 모두가 다 기억할거야

강지영 Jiyoung Kang 知英(@kkangjji_)님의 공유 게시물님,


"Nobody will ever forget your beautiful smile."

Hong Seok-chun
 

"I had no idea this photo would be the last one of us together. I feel so horrible that I never got to say goodbye. I hope you will be happy there. You will always hold a special place in my heart. It's such a sad night." 

Park Kyu-ri
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

예쁘고 밝았던 아이 어떤 말로도 심정을 담기 힘든 조금 더 모두에게 관대한 세상이 되었으면

박규리(@gyuri_88)님의 공유 게시물님,


"You were a pretty girl full of joy. I hope this world would become a better place to live for those going through a tough time."

Nam Tae Hyun
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

대담하고, 너가 이뤄놓은 것들에 감사함을 느끼며 살아갈께 편히 쉬길 바라

Tae Hyun Nam(@souththth)님의 공유 게시물님,


"I will always think of the achievements that you've made. Rest in peace."

(Credit= 'jelly_jilli' 'kookoo900' 'koohara__' 'kkangjji_' 'aagbanjh' 'gyuri_88' 'tonyhong1004' 'souththth' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
