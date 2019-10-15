SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SM Entertainment Announces That Sulli's Funeral Will Be Held Privately
Published 2019.10.15
SM Entertainment shared their statement regarding the funeral proceedings for the agency's singer/actress Sulli.

On October 14, SM Entertainment released an official statement announcing Sulli's tragic passing.
SulliThe agency wrote:

This is SM Entertainment.

We apologize for conveying such sad and unfortunate news.

Sulli has left our side.

We cannot believe the situation now, and are just filled with grief.

For her family who is mourning after the sudden news of her passing, we ask you to refrain from writing speculative articles or spreading rumors.

We express our deepest condolences.
SulliSM Entertainment released an additional announcement regarding Sulli's funeral, stating that the family wants to hold the funeral privately and that the exact location would not be shared.

The agency stated, "Sulli's family do not want the proceedings to be opened to the press. And this includes the visitation and carrying of the casket out of the venue."

They continued, "The family has also expressed that they do not want media coverage of the mourners who visit (Sulli's funeral)."

SM Entertainment wrapped up the announcement by asking the reporters' cooperation to understand such decision with a generous heart so that Sulli's last journey could be beautiful.

(Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
