[SBS Star] VIDEO: Sulli Passes Away; Police Secures Her Handwritten Note

[LEAD]Singer/actress Sulli, whose legal name is Choi Jin-ri, was found dead at her house today (October 14).Her manager visited the house and found her as he had been unable to reach Sulli, and police are currently investigating the case.Lee Se-young reports.[REPORT]This is a two-story house located in Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do.At 3:20PM KST today, singer/actress Sulli was reported to be found dead at the house.Her manager went to her home after being unable to get in touch with her and reported to the police after finding her body at her house.Police stated that they found Sulli's handwritten note and are currently looking into her memo.They also informed that they have yet to find any indication of foul play, assuming that she may have taken her own life.[Kim Sung-taek/Seongnam Sujeong Police Station: There is no sign of forced entry. We just started investigating the case...]Since the investigation is still in its early stage, police explained that they are working under all assumption.The 25-year-old singer debuted as a member of K-pop girl group f(x) in 2009.However, she announced her hiatus in 2014 after suffering from malicious comments online.Following her departure from the group, Sulli made appearances on multiple films, dramas, and variety shows.During her appearance on a TV show last year, Sulli confessed that she once suffered from social phobia and sudden panic attack.In addition to scene investigations, police stated that they plan to speak to family members and close acquaintances of Sulli to further investigate the case.(Video Journalist: Park Dong-ryul, Park Hyun-chul / Video Editor: Won Hyung-hee, Moon Ji Hwan)(SBS Star)