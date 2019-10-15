[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'K-pop Avengers' SuperM Tops Billboard 200 Right After Debut

[LEAD]K-pop boy group SuperM's debut mini album hit #1 on the Billboard albums chart.Some call SuperM the 'K-pop Avengers', because it consists of members from existing popular boy groups.It is the first time for a K-pop act to score the top spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart after BTS.Kim Soo-hyun reports.[REPORT]Earlier today, Billboard revealed that SuperM's album released on October 4 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard albums chart.The Billboard 200 albums chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, and is the most notable Billboard chart along with the Hot 100 chart.Produced by SM Entertainment, SuperM comprises seven members from established groups, including SHINee, EXO, NCT 127 and WayV.SuperM is often referred to as the 'K-pop Avengers' or 'Dream Team'.[BAEKHYUN: It feels almost like a dream that we made it to the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart.][TAEMIN: Joining SuperM was like taking a new challenge for all of us. Thanks to everybody's much love and support, we were able to reach this high.]Back on October 5, SuperM held a debut showcase in Hollywood.Not too long ago, the group made headlines for appearing on a famous talk show in the United States.Billboard stated, "SuperM's handsome start was encouraged mightily by an array of permutations in which to purchase the album, since K-pop fans are passionate about buying collectible physical packages of an album."[Editor-in-chief of 'Idology': I believe SM Entertainment's great planning contributed to SuperM's success. The agency managed to make SuperM familiar to Americanswho were having their first K-pop experience.]SuperM, who made its successful debut, is scheduled to kick off a concert tour in the United States next month.(Video Journalist: Oh Se-kwan / Editor: Park Ji-in, Moon Ji Hwan)(SBS Star)