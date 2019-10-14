SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Sulli's Heartfelt Letter to Fans Resurfaces Following Her Death
LIVE

Published 2019.10.14 18:37 Updated 2019.10.14 18:53 View Count
Following the police's report of singer/actress Sulli's death, her heartfelt letter to fans that was written over a month ago resurfaced online.

Back on September 5, Sulli took her personal Instagram to share a photo of her handwritten letter.

Sulli wrote the letter to her beloved fans, expressing her thanks for their continuous love and support for the past 14 years since her debut.
SulliSulli's letter reads as follows:

2019/9/5. A rainy day with thunders.

Today is the 14th anniversary of my debut.

I've been so busy these days that I didn't even remember when I debuted.

But there were those who didn't forget and congratulated me first.

They cheered me on for how I've lived in the past, as well as for how I plan to live in the future.

Thank you for allowing me to put down my countless thoughts for a little while and look back on the good days. 

Thanks to all of you, I received a lot of help, laughed a lot, and built up the courage.

I get the feeling that life isn't meant to be lived alone.

I have many people by my side, and I made countless, precious memories together.

I also want to become someone who gives off warmth. 

I want to say thank you to all of you, and please support me no matter what.
SulliMeanwhile, Seongnam Sujeong Police Station stated that Sulli was found dead at a house today at around 3:21PM KST.

(Credit= 'jelly_jilli' Instagram)   

(SBS Star)
