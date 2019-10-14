SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul Buys Coffee for All Staff Whenever He Guests on Kim Tae Kyun's Radio Show?
Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.14
Comedian Kim Tae Kyun stated that actor Kang Ha Neul is a person who deserves to be praised for his kindness at all times.

On October 11 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', the host Kim Tae Kyun mentioned how kind Kang Ha Neul is.Kang Ha NeulDuring the talk, special host comedienne Kim Min-kyung disclosed her love for Kang Ha Neul.

Kim Min-kyung said, "I'm very much into Kang Ha Neul these days. I've been watching his current drama and his character has such a pure heart, but he acts so manly at the same time."

She continued, "Even if I try not to fall for him, it just keeps going against my will. He's too attractive, you know."Kang Ha NeulAfter listening to Kim Min-kyung's unexpected confession of love, Kim Tae-kyun laughed and commented, "Well, I certainly get why though."

Kim Tae Kyun continued, "When Kong Hyo-jin joined our show a couple of days ago, she actually said that Kang Ha Neul was the best person she's ever worked with."

He added, "Kang Ha Neul is also always smiling; I don't think I've ever seen him with a straight face before. On top of that, every time he guested on this radio show, he had bought coffee for everyone here out of his own pocket. He's a really great guy."Kang Ha Neul(Credit= 'realbigvirus' 'galpos3' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
