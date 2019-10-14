SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Sulli Found Dead at a House; Police Confirms
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Sulli Found Dead at a House; Police Confirms

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.10.14 17:29 Updated 2019.10.14 17:43 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Sulli Found Dead at a House; Police Confirms
K-pop girl group f(x)'s former member/actress Sulli was found dead at home, police reports today.

According to Seongnam Sujeong Police Station on October 14, Sulli was found by her manager at a house located in Sujeong-gu, Seongnam-si, at around 3:21PM KST.
SulliPolice are currently checking whether Sulli left a note, and will also investigate the exact details of her death.

Currently, Sulli's management agency SM Entertainment have yet to respond to the reports.

Debuted as a member of f(x) in 2009, Sulli announced her departure from the group in 2014 to focus on her career as an actress.

(Credit= 'jelly_jilli' Instagram, GettyImagesKorea)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 7
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992