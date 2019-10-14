[SBS Star] Sulli Found Dead at a House; Police Confirms

K-pop girl group f(x)'s former member/actress Sulli was found dead at home, police reports today.According to Seongnam Sujeong Police Station on October 14, Sulli was found by her manager at a house located in Sujeong-gu, Seongnam-si, at around 3:21PM KST.Police are currently checking whether Sulli left a note, and will also investigate the exact details of her death.Currently, Sulli's management agency SM Entertainment have yet to respond to the reports.Debuted as a member of f(x) in 2009, Sulli announced her departure from the group in 2014 to focus on her career as an actress.(Credit= 'jelly_jilli' Instagram, GettyImagesKorea)(SBS Star)