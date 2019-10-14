SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Joins Hyeri's Management Agency
Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.14
Actor Song Ji-hyo has found a new management agency to further spread her wings.

On October 14, Creative group ING revealed that they have signed an exclusive contract with Song Ji-hyo.Song Ji-hyoThe agency said, "We are very glad that we'll be able to work with Song Ji-hyo."

They added, "We're planning to make a special 'Song Ji-hyo' team made of entertainment industry experts in order to give her as much support as she needs."Song Ji-hyoEstablished in the beginning of this year, Creative group ING currently manages Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girl's Day.

Song Ji-hyo is the second star to be recruited by Creative group ING.
Song Ji-hyo and HyeriMeanwhile, Song Ji-hyo left her previous agency in the end of last month after contract expiration.

▶ [SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Decides to Leave Her Management Agency of 3 Years

(Credit= Creative group ING, 'hyeri_0609' 'my_songjihyo' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
