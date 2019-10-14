[SBS Star] Fans Love BTS JUNGKOOK's Brand-new Look

SBS NEWS

JUNGKOOKFans of K-pop boy group BTS flooded social media complimenting the group's youngest member JUNGKOOK's fresh new haircut.

On October 13, JUNGKOOK took BTS' official Twitter to share a series of new photos of himself.
JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOKJUNGKOOK had been sporting a longer hairstyle as recently as BTS' 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but JUNGKOOK showcased his brand-new look in the new photos.

Of course, the news of JUNGKOOK cutting his hair short quickly spread all across the social media platform.
JUNGKOOKFans took the opportunity to create fun compilation photos and video clips to commemorate JUNGKOOK's long hair, saying their one last goodbye to the hairstyle which lasted for the past couple of months.
JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOKMeanwhile, BTS will be wrapping up its ongoing world stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' with a 3-day Seoul concert on October 26, 27, and 29.

(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
