[SBS Star] BIGBANG T.O.P Says He Has No Intention of Making a Comeback

T.O.P of K-pop boy group BIGBANG replied to a comment about his return to the entertainment industry.Recently, T.O.P replied to a comment that says, "Don't ever think about returning to the industry. Stop posting on Instagram and reflect on yourself," left on his personal Instagram account.To the comment, T.O.P replied, "Yes! God! I don't have any thoughts on returning (to the entertainment industry). Just see pictures of animals instead."T.O.P later deleted his comment, but it already caught the attention of many; some say that he deleted the comment just in case he wanted to go back to the industry, while others think he just tried to avoid getting criticized for the way he responded which could be considered rude by some.Meanwhile, fans of BIGBANG are expressing their concerns, wondering if T.O.P ever plans to make a comeback as a singer or actor anytime soon.The members of BIGBANG have been swept up in various controversies―except for TAEYANG―and the group's youngest member SEUNGRI announced his departure in March.Currently, the group's three members G-DRAGON, TAEYANG, and DAESUNG are serving their mandatory military duty.(Credit= 'choi_seung_hyun_tttop' Instagram, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)