[SBS Star] Super Junior LeeTeuk Reveals How He Is Close to BTS J-HOPE's Parents But Not J-HOPE

K-pop boy group Super Junior's leader LeeTeuk revealed that he is close to J-HOPE of another boy group BTS' parents, but not J-HOPE.On October 12 episode of JTBC's talk show 'Knowing Brothers', Super Junior made a guest appearance.During the talk, LeeTeuk said, "The other day, I went to a bath house in my apartment building. While I was taking a shower, one middle-aged man approached me and asked me if I was LeeTeuk. I responded, 'Oh yes, that's me. Hi.'"He continued, "Then, the man said he was J-HOPE's father. I was like, 'What? Really?' He told me, 'J-HOPE really likes Super Junior. It's great to see your group being around for a long time. I wish you and your fellow members good luck in all that you guys do."Then, LeeTeuk shared another interesting encounter he recently had.LeeTeuk said, "A couple of days later, I went to the gym in my apartment building and happened to bump into one lady. She was like, 'Oh, hi! LeeTeuk, you must have come here to get some exercise done."He went on, "She acted as if she knew me very well, but I didn't know who she was. I asked her who she was, and she told me that she was J-HOPE's mother. On that day, she asked me for my number saying that she wants to invite me over to the family home for dinner some time."LeeTeuk laughingly added, "So, J-HOPE's mother and I actually have each other's phone number. The irony is that I don't have J-HOPE's number."(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers, 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'xxteukxx' Instagram)(SBS Star)