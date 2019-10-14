SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SBS to Launch SuperM's Special Show 'SuperM: the Beginning'
[SBS Star] SBS to Launch SuperM's Special Show 'SuperM: the Beginning'

Published 2019.10.14
SBS will be airing a special show 'SuperM: the Beginning' for K-pop project group SuperM's first performance in Korea.

On October 14, a source from the production team of 'SuperM: the Beginning' stated, "SuperM's special show 'SuperM: the Beginning' will be aired sometime in October. The exact broadcast date has not been confirmed yet."
SuperMSuperMThe source continued, "It is a program that combines a comeback show and a reality show; showcasing SuperM's first domestic performance as well as the behind-the-scenes of SuperM's overseas activities."
SuperMSuperM is a 7-member project group under SM Entertainment and Capitol Music Group with members TAEMIN (SHINee), BAEKHYUN and KAI (EXO), TAEYONG, MARK, LUCAS, and TEN (NCT).

The group dropped its first mini album 'SuperM' worldwide on October 4, led by the title track 'Jopping'.

The album topped Billboard 200 for the week of October 19, becoming the highest-charting debut album by any K-pop group.

(Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
