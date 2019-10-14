SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Here Is an Adorable Reason Why BTS V Drew a Smiley on His Cheek
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Here Is an Adorable Reason Why BTS V Drew a Smiley on His Cheek

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.14 11:41 Updated 2019.10.14 11:43 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Here Is an Adorable Reason Why BTS V Drew a Smiley on His Cheek
K-pop boy group BTS' member V drew a smiley on his cheek and the reason behind it is making fans go, "Awww!"

On October 11 (local time), BTS successfully held its concert tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.BTSDuring an encore, V brightened up his fans' day with a special surprise.

When V returned to the stage, he walked towards a camera, pointed at his left cheek and smiled.
 
In the middle of his left cheek, there was a smiley drawn on it.

Fans could not quite figure out why he drew a smiley there right then, but it was cute enough to make them smile.VLater when V uploaded photos of himself after the concert, they were able to discover the real reason behind it.

It turned out V happened to have a tiny pimple next to his mole.

It seemed like he just decided that it would be fun to connect these two by making a smiley out of them.

V definitely managed to make a lot of fans smile with his cute and interesting idea.V(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'BTS_twt' 'bts_bighit' 'V_Pintor__' Twitter, 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992