[SBS Star] Here Is an Adorable Reason Why BTS V Drew a Smiley on His Cheek

K-pop boy group BTS' member V drew a smiley on his cheek and the reason behind it is making fans go, "Awww!"On October 11 (local time), BTS successfully held its concert tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.During an encore, V brightened up his fans' day with a special surprise.When V returned to the stage, he walked towards a camera, pointed at his left cheek and smiled.In the middle of his left cheek, there was a smiley drawn on it.Fans could not quite figure out why he drew a smiley there right then, but it was cute enough to make them smile.Later when V uploaded photos of himself after the concert, they were able to discover the real reason behind it.It turned out V happened to have a tiny pimple next to his mole.It seemed like he just decided that it would be fun to connect these two by making a smiley out of them.V definitely managed to make a lot of fans smile with his cute and interesting idea.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'BTS_twt' 'bts_bighit' 'V_Pintor__' Twitter, 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)