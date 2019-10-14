[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON Goes to His Sister's Wedding

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON was spotted at his older sister Kwon Da-mi's wedding.On October 11, Kwon Da-mi and actor Kim Min-joon's wedding took place at one 5-star hotel in Seoul.In order to congratulate his sister, G-DRAGON took a day off from the military and attended the wedding.G-DRAGON was just as stylish as before he enlisted in the military; he put on a fashionable dark gray suit which well-matched his slim figure.He had also put his hair back and wore some fancy accessories that boosted his handsomeness.Throughout the wedding, G-DRAGON was seen smiling a lot, and laughing with other guests while chatting.It seemed like he truly had a blast on this day.Meanwhile, G-DRAGON is expected to complete his military service at the end of this month.(Credit= 'eunju3719' 'xxxibgdrgn' 'damikwon_' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)