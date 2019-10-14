SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON Goes to His Sister's Wedding
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON Goes to His Sister's Wedding

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.14 11:15 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON Goes to His Sisters Wedding
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON was spotted at his older sister Kwon Da-mi's wedding.

On October 11, Kwon Da-mi and actor Kim Min-joon's wedding took place at one 5-star hotel in Seoul.G-DRAGONG-DRAGONIn order to congratulate his sister, G-DRAGON took a day off from the military and attended the wedding.

G-DRAGON was just as stylish as before he enlisted in the military; he put on a fashionable dark gray suit which well-matched his slim figure.

He had also put his hair back and wore some fancy accessories that boosted his handsomeness.
G-DRAGONG-DRAGONThroughout the wedding, G-DRAGON was seen smiling a lot, and laughing with other guests while chatting.

It seemed like he truly had a blast on this day.G-DRAGONG-DRAGONMeanwhile, G-DRAGON is expected to complete his military service at the end of this month.

(Credit= 'eunju3719' 'xxxibgdrgn' 'damikwon_' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992