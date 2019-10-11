[SBS Star] SF9 RO WOON Gains Attention for Showing a Considerate Behavior to His Female Staff

It turned out K-pop boy group SF9's member RO WOON is too tall that he always either have to considerably spread or bend his legs when he gets his make-up or hair done.Recently, some photos of RO WOON getting styled by female staff grabbed the attention of K-pop fans, as it demonstrated his great manners.RO WOON is way above the average height of a Korean man―173cm (5.7ft); he previously revealed that he is 190.5cm (approximately 6.3ft).It is hard to find that many guys over 190cm in Korea, not to mention in the K-pop world.Considering the fact that most make-up artists and hair stylists are women as well, they are most likely to be significantly shorter than RO WOON regardless of how tall they are.While it is true that many male stars would have to spread or bend their legs for their female staff when getting styled, but clearly, not as much as RO WOON.It may be uncomfortable to do that all the time, but RO WOON never once complained about it.This is why a lot of K-pop fans are giving RO WOON a big round of applause at the moment.(Credit= Online Community, 'krwo_on' Instagram)(SBS Star)