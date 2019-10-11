[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo to Make Her First Public Appearance in Korea Since Her Divorce

Actress Song Hye Kyo is scheduled to make her first public appearance in Korea since her divorce with actor Song Joong Ki.On October 11, it was reported that Song Hye Kyo will be making a public appearance for a brand event at a department store in Seoul on October 17.As it will be her first public appearance in Korea since her divorce, the news is already making headlines on various news outlets.According to reports, Song Hye Kyo will briefly pose for a photo session of a luxury jewelry brand that she is currently promoting as the representative model in Asia.Meanwhile, Song Hye Kyo has been focusing on her overseas promotions ever since her divorce news with Song Joong Ki first broke.(Credit= 'kyo1122' Instagram)(SBS Star)