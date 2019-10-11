SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] P.O Shares How Cutely IU Responded to This Photo that He Took of Her
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] P.O Shares How Cutely IU Responded to This Photo that He Took of Her

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.11 15:54 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] P.O Shares How Cutely IU Responded to This Photo that He Took of Her
K-pop boy group Block B's member P.O told how K-pop artist IU cutely responded after checking out a photo that he took of her.

On October 11 episode of KBS' talk show 'Happy Together 3', P.O made a guest appearance.P.OWhile talking about his recent trip to Bangkok that he went on with the team of 'Hotel Del Luna', P.O said that he tried to take as many photos of the team members as he could there.

P.O said, "I really love taking photos. I wanted to take good shots of everyone, so I took loads of photos while there. I used both my film as well as digital cameras. I edited the photos myself afterwards as well."P.OThen P.O suddenly burst into laughter and started telling one story.

P.O said, "I just remembered the time when I took a photo of IU. She looked so amazing in it that I rushed to show it to her. I said, 'Look at you here. You look amazing!'"

He continued, "As soon as IU saw the photo, her eyes widened and she excitedly commented, 'Wow, I look so pretty in it!'"

He added with a wide smile, "Then, she said, 'Oops, did I just say that aloud?' I thought that was super cute."P.OLast month, all the cast and production crew of the drama 'Hotel Del Luna' were rewarded with vacation to Bangkok as the drama ended with a great viewing rate.

(Credit= KBS Happy Together 3, 'dlwlrma' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992