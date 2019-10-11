[SBS Star] EXID HANI Joins a New Agency & Announces to Make Her Big Screen Debut

K-pop girl group EXID's member HANI has recently joined a new agency and announced to make her big screen debut soon.On October 11, it was announced that HANI has signed with a new management agency Sublime Artist Agency.Sublime Artist Agency is home to a number of great singers and actresses, including Lim Na-young of disbanded girl group PRISTIN, Hyomin of girl group T-ARA, actress Kim Hee-jung and more.HANI has been agency-less for about five months since she left her old agency Banana Culture in the end of May after contract expiration.Sublime Artist Agency stated, "It is a real pleasure to have HANI on our team. We see HANI's potential in numerous areas in entertainment and will give her as much support as we can."Then, the agency revealed that HANI recently had been cast in an upcoming film 'Grown-ups Do Not Understand Us' (working title) as a lead.HANI is said to be busy participating in the shooting of the film these days.Back in 2016, HANI made a brief special appearance in the hit film 'Run-off', but never have taken the leading role before.Ever since the news was announced, fans could not wait to check out what is in store in the next chapter of HANI's career.(Credit= 'ahnhani_92' 'kimheebibi' 'nayoung_lim95' 'hyominnn' Instagram)(SBS Star)