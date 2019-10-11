SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS V's Kind Gesture Towards a Woman & Her Baby Warms Everyone's Heart
Published 2019.10.11
V of K-pop boy group BTS once again showed how caring and compassionate person he is.

On October 9, the seven members of BTS were spotted at Incheon International Airport to catch their flight to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Hundreds of reporters and fans waited at the airport to greet them in person and wish them a good luck for their first-ever concert in Saudi Arabia.
VWhile the members made their way through the airport among the crowd, V spotted a woman and her little daughter had fallen to the ground near him.
VV did not hesitate there―he stopped to make sure that she was alright, and allowed some time for the woman and her child to get back up safely.

He even reached out his hands to see if she needed help, until she was helped out by the security and staff surrounding the members.
VUpon seeing the clips of V's thoughtful gesture, fans commented, "She was able to hold up her baby because V stopped. He really is an angel.", "It looks so dangerous. That's so kind of you, Taehyung!", and more.

Meanwhile, BTS is set to hold its 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' concert at King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, on October 11 (local time).
 
(Credit= 'onlyfortj' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
