[SBS Star] Yoo Seung Ho Adopts Two Stray Kittens & Doubles Their Size Up Only Within a Month

Actor Yoo Seung Ho made his recently-adopted stray kittens almost double in size within about a month.On October 8, Yoo Seung Ho shared a photo of his kittens Gomi and Dori on his Instagram.In the photos, Gomi and Dori were on a stool next to each other, looking at the camera with curious eyes.What caught the eye of everyone was how much the kittens had grown since Yoo Seung Ho adopted them.Last month, Yoo Seung Ho reached out to one YouTuber who was fostering Gomi and Dori.At that time, the YouTuber revealed, "Yoo Seung Ho told me that he wanted to give Gomi and Dori a home. After talking to Yoo Seung Ho for some time, I decided to send them off to him. I hope they'll be happy with him."Then, this YouTuber shared a photo with Yoo Seung Ho holding two tiny kittens that were just about the size of their hands.Right after adopting Gomi and Dori, Yoo Seung Ho demonstrated his love for them via Instagram.He uploaded a photo of them eating and wrote, "Let's create great memories together."It seemed like Yoo Seung Ho has showered Gomi and Dori with lots of love as well as food since then.Yoo Seung Ho already has several cats at home and is known to be a real cat lover.(Credit= 'gabsupasture' 'dandyoo93' Instagram)(SBS Star)