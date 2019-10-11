SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IU Gives Hints About Her Upcoming Album 'Love poem'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] IU Gives Hints About Her Upcoming Album 'Love poem'

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.10.11 11:21 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IU Gives Hints About Her Upcoming Album Love poem
Singer/actress IU gave a little hint about her new album during her recent interview.

Recently, fashion magazine Dazed Korea released pictorials and interview from their recent photo shoot with IU.
IUDuring the interview, IU said the keyword of her upcoming album is 'Love'.

IU said, "I'm preparing for my next album. The songs are almost done. I've been influenced by 'Hotel Del Luna', and there is a song that has fantasy aspects that I showed fans when I was a teenager."
IUShe continued, "The keyword of this album is 'Love'. I think there are some songs that you can easily enjoy listening to. It's not just a love story, but also various other forms of love such as a love from someone, a love for the day, a love for something that hasn't happened, etc."
IUThen on October 11, IU's management agency dropped the first teaser image for IU's new album 'Love poem'.
IUNo date has been set for the album's release, but IU is scheduled to hold a concert tour 'LOVE, POEM' starting next month.

(Credit= Dazed Korea, Kakao M)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992